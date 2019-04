Girls’ tennis

Sturgis at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Boys golf

Three Rivers at South Haven Jamboree, Hawks Head Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Three Rivers at Allegan, 6 p.m.

Constantine at Delton-Kellogg, 6 p.m.

Softball

Portage Northern at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine, 4:30 p.m.

White Pigeon, Centreville at Mendon Tri-Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Middle school tennis

Three Rivers at Sturgis, 4 p.m.