Today’s Schedule

Wrestling

Individual Districts

Three Rivers in Division 3 at Constantine, 9:30 a.m.

White Pigeon, Centreville, Colon, Schoolcraft in Division 3 at Lawton

Mendon, Colon in Division 4 at Hudson, 9:30 a.m.

Bowling

Three Rivers at Portage Central, Bowlero Lanes, 11 a.m.

Middle School Wrestling

Three Rivers at Middleville-Thornapple Kellogg, 9 a.m.

College basketball

Glen Oaks women at Mid-Michigan, 1 p.m.

Glen Oaks men at Mid-Michigan, 3 p.m.