Wrestling

Division 3 Team District

Constantine at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

Division 4 Team District

Centreville, Marcellus at White Pigeon, 6 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Lawton, 6 p.m.

Competitive Cheer

Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Finals, Paw Paw, 6 p.m.

Middle School Girls’ Basketball

Three Rivers at Sturgis, 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Kalamazoo Valley at Glen Oaks women, 5:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Valley at Glen Oaks men, 7:30 p.m.