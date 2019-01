Today’s Schedule

Boys basketball

Three Rivers freshman at Dowagiac, 5 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Dowagiac, 6:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dowagiac at Three Rivers freshmen, 5 p.m.

Dowagiac at Three Rivers JV, 6:15 p.m.

Bowling

Comstock vs. Constantine, South Lanes in Three Rivers, 4 p.m.