‘Cats slug Allegan JVs twice

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers JV baseball team swept a Wolverine Conference doubleheader at home Friday against Allegan 16-1 and 11-0.

Both games were called early on the mercy rule.

Carter Minger was the winning pitcher for Three Rivers in game one, allowing one hit, four walks with five strikeouts.

Richard Scare led Three Rivers at the plate with three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Austin Schrader and Devon Gidley both added two base hits each and drove in a pair of runs. Colby Haase had two singles and one RBI. Mitchell Coney added a single and two RBI and Parker Ellifritz smacked a double.

Three Rivers had eight stolen bases in the first game, led by Haase with three. Schrader added two, while Coney, Ellifritz and Scare all had one stolen base.

“We played pretty clean in the field and had two errors, but they really didn’t hurt us,” said Three Rivers coach Chad Coney.

“We held Allegan to one hit and they had eight errors that we capitalized on. We had two big innings scoring eight runs in the second and five runs in the fourth.”

Three Rivers had 11 hits in game two.

Mitchell Coney started on the mound and faced 12 batters giving up one hit, two walks with six strikeouts.

Ellifritz pitched in relief and faced the last seven batters allowing no hits, one walk with five strikeouts.

Coney had two singles and drove in a pair of runs. Schrader and Minger added two base hits apiece. Ellifritz singled and drove in two runs. Scare, Luka Wagner and Haase all had one hit each and one RBI. Gidley added a single.

“We were able to capitalize on six errors by Allegan in game two. We had a big second inning and scored eight runs, which put the game out of reach for them,” Coney said.

“Overall I was happy with how we played today. We hit the ball well and we were very aggressive on the base paths. Anytime you can score 27 runs and steal 18 bases over the course of two shortened games, you’re going to have a good night. I was very proud that the kids stayed focused and took care of business.”

Three Rivers improves to 10-9 overall. The ‘Cats visit Three Oaks River Valley for a pair of games on Monday at 4 p.m.