‘Cats out to eliminate penalties in Homecoming battle with Paw Paw

THREE RIVERS — Eliminating penalties and turnovers are the point of emphasis for the Three Rivers Wildcats as they prepare for tonight’s Homecoming football game at Armstrong Field against the Paw Paw Redskins.

Kick-off time is 7 p.m.

If you can’t make the game, hear all the action live on WRCI (97.1 FM) radio station in Three Rivers.

Three Rivers (4-0) moved up to No. 3 in this week’s Division 4 state rankings and are tied with Division 3 No. 1-ranked Edwardsburg (4-0) for first place in the Wolverine Conference.

Sitting just one game back of the Wildcats and Eddies are Plainwell (3-1) and Paw Paw (3-1).

In last week’s 30-0 win at Otsego, Three Rivers was penalized 10 times for 85 yards leaving Wildcats’ head coach J.J. Wagner a little concerned as he prepared his team for Paw Paw.

“We’re emphasizing mistake-free football. You can’t have those kinds of penalties and get away with it against good football teams like Paw Paw,” said Three Rivers’ coach.

On one offensive series against Otsego last week, penalties had Three Rivers facing a third down and 40 situation.

