‘Cats face Chieftains for Hall Of Fame Night

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers girls’ and boys’ basketball teams look to feed off of the electricity filling the Purple Palace on Hall of Fame Night this evening.

Dowagiac visits Three Rivers for a Wolverine Conference South Division doubleheader. The girls’ game tips off at 5:45 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 7:15 p.m.

WRCI (97.1 FM) radio station will broadcast both games. Airtime is approximately 5:35 p.m.

Both teams were scheduled to face Gull Lake Tuesday night, but those games were rescheduled due to inclement weather in the Richland area. They have been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 11 in Three Rivers as a doubleheader with the girls at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys’ contest at 7 p.m.