‘Cats defense dampens Redskins’ Homecoming festivities

THREE RIVERS — Not even a sweltering heat could deny the Three Rivers Wildcats football team a win Friday night.

With temperatures still hovering near 90 at game time, J.J. Wagner’s Wildcats overcame two first-half turnovers and used a stiff defense to turn back the host Redskins 14-0 at Falan Field on Homecoming Night.

Three Rivers’ offense coughed the ball up twice in the first half. The Wildcats played stellar defense however, stopping the Redskins’ on three fourth-down conversion attempts. Paw Paw drove deep inside Three Rivers’ territory on two of those possessions but came up empty.

“That’s been the way Three Rivers plays defense for quite some time. We take great pride in our defense here. We preach to the kids that if we just play sound defense, we’ll be in the ball game,” said Three Rivers coach J.J. Wagner.

“We told the kids at halftime that we needed to come out and get a turnover, and Tirrell got that fumble recovery for us in the third quarter. I’m proud of these guys. It was a hot night and I think our conditioning played a big part in tonight’s win.”



Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.