Zoo Wave to highlight Halloween party at Riviera Theatre

THREE RIVERS — The Riviera Theatre in Three Rivers will be getting spooky this Halloween, as they will be putting on their 11th annual Halloween costume party Friday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m.

The theme for this year’s 21-and-up event is a “New Wave Scary Monsters Halloween Bash,” with Kalamazoo-based band Zoo Wave providing live music for the event. Along with that, there will be a costume contest, prizes, drink specials and a trick-or-treating table.

“The band came up with the theme of the Scary Monster Bash, which is a lot of fun,” Danielle Moreland from the Riviera Theatre said. “We’ll have a trick-or-treating table set up, so we’ll put out a lot of candy on the table so adults can do a little trick-or-treating of their own.”

Moreland said the costume contest is one of the biggest parts of the evening.

“Adults like a reason to dress up sometimes. Sometimes, whether it’s the masquerade ball and they get to dress fancy or whether it’s Halloween and everybody gets to be a little freaky, it’s fun to get dressed up,” Danielle Moreland from the Riviera Theatre said. “We really try to encourage everybody to really deck out their costumes, and we’ve been blessed with great costumes over the years.”

One of the big prizes that will be available at the event is a David Bowie vinyl album, donated by Green Light Music and Video of Kalamazoo, owned by one of the members of Zoo Wave.

As for the live music, Zoo Wave, which was formed in 2016, brands itself as a New Wave band, playing songs from the 1978-1986 time period. They consist of five members, guitarists and vocalists Abe Savas and Bill Jones, bassist and vocalist Rick Camburn, drummer and vocalist Landon Ewers, and keyboardist and vocalist Dan Adam.

“We’re a group of friends that have played in different ensembles over the years,” Adam said in an interview with the Commercial-News Tuesday. “We all really like this era of music, and we sort of decided, hey, it’d be fun if we put together a New Wave band, bring back all the synth pop stuff we loved when we were kids and such.”

The band went with the style of New Wave, because they felt it wasn’t being represented enough by bands in the area.

“People do a lot of 80s bands, but they deal with more of the mega-hits. Nobody really dials in on this era specifically, the era we know,” Adam said. “We thought it was kind of a void.”

Adam said partygoers can expect plenty of fun danceable tunes when they perform at the party.

“They can expect some good rock and roll, upbeat songs that they’ll know and love, and maybe some that they’ve forgotten that they know and love, and would enjoy hearing again,” Adam said.

This will be the first time Zoo Wave will be performing at the Riviera Theatre, and Adam said the band is “really excited” to perform at the party.

“We’re looking forward to a night of good fun, a friendly crowd, good drinks and dancing and the costume contest,” Adam said. “We love Halloween, and we’re all going to dress up and enjoy the night.”

Tickets for the event are $10 per person and are available on the Riviera Theatre’s website.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.