Zoey Wilson

At TRHS seniors get rewarded for having a GPA of 3.75 or higher, and this is the Academic Elite group. This year there were 41 seniors who were in this group; one of which was Zoey Willson, daughter of Leslie and Brian Willson.

High school has helped Willson in many different ways.

“High school has taught me to get out of my comfort zone by trying new things like being involved and running for student government, and also has helped me make new friends and prepare me for my future,” said Willson.

Going through high school, she said the most proud moment was, “graduating with highest honors, and it was my goal since my freshman year.”

