Zack Ludwig, son of Kristina and Michael Ludwig has been awarded Academic Elite.

He was one of 41 students at Three Rivers High School who are in this group. These students had a G.P.A. of 3.75 or higher.

Ludwig said his parents have always been his biggest influences.

“They kept me on track for school and helped me through tests and essays,” he said.

Ludwig said there were several events thoruhgout his time at TRHS that changed his life.

