Youth learn mechanics of shooting at Miller’s U-Can-Shoot Clinic

THREE RIVERS — A spirited group of area youth gathered at Three Rivers HealthTrac basketball court Thursday to hone their skills at Pat Miller’s U-Can-Shoot Clinic.

The one-day clinic ran from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Miller, a former assistant coach at Michigan State University and shooting consultant for the Detroit Pistons, was in town to conduct the event.

The emphasis of Miller’s clinic is for players to learn more about the mechanics of shooting, which includes five simple drills for a fluid successful shot.

“This is something I’ve done for 45 years. I basically teach them shooting from its ABCs all the way to one-one-one play and free throws, which are a big part of my philosophy,” Miller said.

Each participant in the clinic is presented with a practice plan to follow when they leave.

