Young bakers create emoji-themed cupcakes

THREE RIVERS — Eggs were cracked and emoji faces were crafted on Monday, July 17, during the fourth week of kids baking classes hosted by Misty Vosters, owner of Yummy Creations by Misty.

Six students spent four hours of their day learning how to bake and decorate emoji-themed cupcakes.

The young bakers were entranced by Vosters’ flawless execution of cracking eggs with one hand, as she gave tips and tricks for egg cracking.

Voster said she cracks about 180 eggs in a weekend, so, from experience, she recommended her students use a cutting board and a separate bowl when taking on the task.

“If you don’t crack an egg correctly, it goes all over the counter and you can’t use the egg. If you crack it on the cutting board, you can still use the egg and your counter isn’t a mess,” she said.

