You can talk the talk, but did you walk the Labor Day Bridge Walk?

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Woman’s Club hosted their seventh annual Labor Day Bridge Walk on Monday, Sept. 4.

In relation to the Mackinac Labor Day Bridge Walk in Mackinaw City, Mary Kay Todd, member of the Woman’s Club, said the club hosted the event hoping to keep residents in the city during Labor Day.

“We did it on Labor Day to show people they don’t have to go to Mackinaw, they can enjoy the bridges right here in Three Rivers,” Todd said. “It is a good morning for a lot of families in Three Rivers, so we wanted to give them something to do.”

Woman’s Club member Sally Amador and local historian Suzie Warner came up with the idea, according to Todd. Todd said they thought a bridge walk would be a good way to promote the 11 historic local bridges.



