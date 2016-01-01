Yoder clarifies sports complex funding situation

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County commissioners at their executive committee meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15 asked when they would be receiving more information about an action that had been questioned during a county commission meeting’s citizen comment time regarding the sports complex funding, namely that $755,000 toward the complex was given to the city of Three Rivers before the property was annexed. The city of Three Rivers and Lockport Township are currently in litigation on the matter.

Three Rivers city commissioners on Feb. 2, 2016 passed a resolution to annex the property and on Feb. 3, Lockport Township filed a circuit court case and Judge Jeff Middleton signed a temporary restraining order prohibiting the city from recording the resolution with the Office of the Great Seal, the State Boundary Commission and the St. Joseph County clerk. He dissolved the restraining order on Feb. 17 and Lockport appealed this to the State Court of Appeals. On March 11, Middleton ordered a stay of construction until the court of appeals decided the case. The matter of whether or not the city can annex the property is also before the state boundary commission; a decision there is expected in July.

St. Joseph County administrator Pat Yoder told commissioners that the minute the city voted to annex the property, it was annexed, and funds could be released from escrow.

