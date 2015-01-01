Wrong-way crash kills 3, critically injures 2 others

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP (AP) — Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 131 in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff's office says 59-year-old Mark Witsaman and 88-year-old Elma Witsaman were in a Ford Fiesta when their vehicle crashed head-on on the southbound side of U.S. 131.

Mark Witsaman was driving north but turned onto an exit ramp that put the vehicle in the southbound lanes Friday. One person in the pickup truck, 57-year-old Victoria Mitchell, was killed, and two family members were critically injured.

The ramp involved in the crash was rebuilt in 2015 as a single-point urban interchange in Kalamazoo County's Oshtemo Township. Undersheriff Paul Matyas predicts the state Transportation Department will be investigating.