WRESTLING ROUNDUP

MARCELLUS — The Three Rivers wrestling team competed in Saturday’s Marcellus Individual Tournament.

Chris Morrill and Brady Schnetzler of Three Rivers both competed for the Cats at 125 pounds.

Morrill finished first at 125 pounds.

In his opening two matches, Morrill pinned Darian Davis of Eau Claire in 2:34 and Gabe Smith of Gull Lake in 1:57.

In the semifinals, Morrill pinned Berrien Springs’ Juan Ibarra in 2:34 and edged Nolan Rowland of Gull Lake 3-1 in the finals.

Schnetzler pinned Nate Britenfield of Berrien Springs in 1:24 and lost by pin to Zack Girten of Gull Lake in 0:50.

In the consolation round, Schnetzler pinned Blake Borden of Martin in 2:04 and lost in the consolation semifinals to Brady Gillaspie of Schoolcraft 7-2.

Schnetzler finished fifth after winning by injury default over Ryan Nettleton of Marcellus.

At 135, Eric Vergauwen of Three Rivers pinned Pepe Llacer of Marcellus in 5:22. In the semifinals, Vergauwen lost 6-2 to Dan Rodriguez of Gull Lake. Vergauwen rebounded to beat Josh Zordan of Bangor 7-2 in the consolation semifinals. Vergauwen ended up third after beating Oliver Harnden of Gull Lake by technical fall 16-0 in 4:07.

At 140, Andrew Lough of Three Rivers lost by pin in 2:30 against Mario Garcia of Bangor. Lough finished seventh after beating Koby Hensley of Watervliet on injury default.

At 145, DeWayne Johnson of Three Rivers pinned Mason Crippen of Olivet in 1:19 and Jarick Starnes of Buchanan in 2:53.

In the semifinals, Johnson pinned Luke Edgerly of Gull Lake in 3:01.

Johnson finished second after losing in the finals 14-7 to Robert Taylor of Bangor.

At 152, Michael Draper of Three Rivers pinned Bangor’s Miguel Ibanez, beat Alex Rojas of Martin 12-5, lost by technical fall 16-1 in 4:14 by Brad Yazel of Watervliet in the semifinals. Draper pinned Gull Lake’s Jeremiah Smith in the consolation semifinals in 3:06.

Draper faced Rojas again in the consolation finals and lost by pin in 3:51 to finish fourth.

At 215, Tyler Moore of Three Rivers received a bye. Moore pinned Tyler Pullins of Eau Claire in 1:07 before recording a pin in the semifinals over Tyree Spann of Berrien Springs in 0:53.

Moore finished first after pinning Logan Birchmeier of Gull Lake in 0:24.

At 285, Michael Rozner of Three Rivers lost his only match by pin to O’Shaveon Williams of Berrien Springs in 1:03.

Falcons finish 3-2 in Comstock Tourney

COMSTOCK — Constantine’s wrestling team finished the day 3-2 at Saturday’s Comstock Team Tournament.

Not bad for a team full of the walking wounded.

“We are a little banged up and had to void some weight classes, but still managed to have a pretty good day,” said Constantine co-coach Mike Baker.

“Roy Solis wrestled very well today. It was nice to see everything start to come together for him and at the right time. Our senior leaders are doing a great job pushing everyone in our room to be prepared for the postseason.”

Solis, competing in the 140-pound division, was one of four Constantine wrestlers to finish the day unbeaten at 5-0.

Also going 5-0 for the Falcons were Corey Anthony (135), Zach Harrison (130) and Devyn Begley (112).

Falcons’ senior Matt Morey (189) finished the tournament with a 4-1 mark.

