Home / Home

WP man arrested on kidnapping, domestic violence charges

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP — On Tuesday, Sept. 19 at approximately 10:45 a.m. troopers with Michigan State Police Marshall Post were dispatched to a possible assault and kidnapping in progress on Indian Prairie Road near US 131 in White Pigeon Township.  
A witness saw the suspect chase the victim down the road, force her back into a vehicle, then the witness followed the vehicle until it crossed the Indiana state line. Troopers were able to identify both the suspect and victim, determined there was a history of domestic violence between the two, and that the suspect had recently attempted to purchase a firearm.
A trooper located the suspect vehicle at approximately 1:20 p.m. Tuesday and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect, a 28-year-old White Pigeon man, was arrested without incident and lodged for kidnapping, domestic violence, and violation of conditional release.  
Troopers were assisted by the White Pigeon Police Department.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here