WP man arrested on kidnapping, domestic violence charges

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP — On Tuesday, Sept. 19 at approximately 10:45 a.m. troopers with Michigan State Police Marshall Post were dispatched to a possible assault and kidnapping in progress on Indian Prairie Road near US 131 in White Pigeon Township.

A witness saw the suspect chase the victim down the road, force her back into a vehicle, then the witness followed the vehicle until it crossed the Indiana state line. Troopers were able to identify both the suspect and victim, determined there was a history of domestic violence between the two, and that the suspect had recently attempted to purchase a firearm.

A trooper located the suspect vehicle at approximately 1:20 p.m. Tuesday and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect, a 28-year-old White Pigeon man, was arrested without incident and lodged for kidnapping, domestic violence, and violation of conditional release.

Troopers were assisted by the White Pigeon Police Department.