Wednesday, March 29 was “Wear Words Day” at Hoppin Elementary, one of four dress-up events in the four days preceding spring break. Pictured are some of the first-graders who participated: (front row from left) Lindsey Chitwood, Maelyn Grosskunze, Genevieve Bingaman, (back row) Max Wolgast, Darius Potts, Cooper Goff, Ryan Greer and Adrian Perez.