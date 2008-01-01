Women on the Go Profile: Tammy Shuler (Part II)

Age: 58

Status: Married

Children: two adult daughters

Occupation: Oncology nurse

Avg. hours exercise per week: 20

Motto: The more you do, the more you can do.

Editor’s Note: This is Part II of a two-part profile of Tammy Shuler. Part I was published in the Saturday, Dec. 14 edition of the Three Rivers Commercial-News.

Tammy Shuler prefers not to tally up her accomplishments. “I don’t know how many races I’ve run. I have to keep track of numbers at work, so I refuse to keep track of races. This is my hobby.

“I’ve found over the years, the races where it’s the worst weather, or something happens, are the ones you remember. Boston last year was the worst—it poured rain the whole time with 20 mile-per-hour head winds. I’ll never forget that.”

She will never forget the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii, either.

Considered the most prestigious competition of its kind, she first had to qualify to get into it. To do this, she entered an ironman competition in 2008 at Panama City Beach, Florida. “During the race, I knew I was doing well, but didn’t know how well. You have to win your age group to go to Kona. Not that I wanted to go to Kona, because I said it’s too hard—we don’t have mountains to train on in this area. Panama was a two-loop course and my second loop my girlfriend says you’re in first place in your age group. So I had something to motivate me. I was crying when I finished I was so excited. So I said I have to go to Kona because it would be disrespectful not to. My goal at Kona was not to be last in my age group, and I wasn’t—I was second to last.