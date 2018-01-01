Women on the Go profile: Bridget Griffioen

Age: 39

Status: Married

Children: Daughter in high school, son in college

Occupation: Teacher

Avg. hours of exercise per week: 15

Motto: The best is yet to come.

THREE RIVERS — “Come on, Bridget, you got this…go!” calls out Coach Jen Finnerman during the Workout of the Day at the CrossFit gym in Three Rivers. It was dark and cold outside at 5:30 a.m. on a Friday morning, when five of us in the midst of our own challenging exercises turn to watch Bridget Griffioen walking on her hands with her legs up in the air.

She makes it to the third orange cone within the allotted time, rolls down to the floor and then stands up, her face slightly red, beaming with delight.