Woman tracked by K9 after campground crash

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Elkhart, Ind. woman was arrested on several charges following a traffic crash at a campground on April 1 around 6:53 p.m. in the 12000 block of Prang Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were advised that the driver of the vehicle got into an argument with witnesses and fled from the traffic crash into a wooded area and was possibly intoxicated.

Cass County K9 Faust responded to the location and began a track to attempt to locate the female driver. Approximately 10 minutes into the track, K9 Faust located a woman lying down in the wooded area. She was detained at that time and was brought back to the crash location where she was given medical treatment by Newberg Township Ambulance.

Once released from medical treatment, she was placed into custody and taken to the Cass County Jail for the charges of operating while intoxicated causing a traffic crash, open container and leaving the scene of a traffic crash.

It is unknown if she had her seatbelt on at the time of the crash but alcohol was a factor in the crash.