Woman with outstanding warrant arrested at Day Reporting Center following car crash

THREE RIVERS — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a two-car traffic crash that occurred on US 131 at N. Main St. in Three Rivers on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at approximately 4 p.m.

A 52-year-old male from Illinois was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro when he was rear ended by a 2001 Mitsubishi SUV. The Camaro was stopped and waiting to turn left when his vehicle was struck, according to a witness at the scene. The Mitsubishi was being driven by a 47-year-old female from Kalamazoo.

Both drivers agreed to leave the scene and go the Day Reporting Center in Three Rivers so that the passenger in the Mitsubishi would not miss his court ordered weekly drug screening. The passenger was a 38-year-old man from Three Rivers.

Troopers made contact with the vehicles in the parking lot at the Day Reporting Center. The 47-year-old female from Kalamazoo was arrested for OWI (drugs), driving on a suspended license, having no insurance on the vehicle, and she also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. The Mitsubishi was not registered and did not have a valid license plate. A small amount of suspected marijuana was found inside of the Mitsubishi.

There were no reported injuries. The 47-year-old female was lodged at the St. Joseph County jail.