Woman injured in crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Niles woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash at US-12 and M-217 on Friday, March 17 around 4:21 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Janel Chappell, 18, of Niles, was westbound when she collided with another vehicle driven by Dakota Hicks, 20, of Constantine. The collision caused Hicks’ vehicle to “fishtail” into the oncoming lane when it collided with a school bus driven by Cynthia Takace, 69, of White Pigeon.

No students were injured.

Both Takace and Hicks were released at the scene. Chappell was transported by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. At this time is it is believed that all drivers were wearing safety belts and that drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

This case remains under investigation.

SEPSA Fire and Ambulance Services assisted at the scene.