Woman arrested on drug charges

THREE RIVERS — A 30-year-old woman was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail without bond on felony drug charges following an incident Friday, April 7, shortly after midnight, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

Officers observed an SUV traveling through neighborhoods; it appeared that the vehicle did not have a destination and raised suspicion. Officers stopped the vehicle on S. Hooker Street near Buck Street for defective equipment.

During the officer’s initial contact, he suspected narcotics were involved. The woman exited the vehicle and a roadside interview was conducted. As this happened, K9 Django was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle to search for drugs.

Django gave a positive alert indicating drug odor was present; this gave officers the authority to search the car for drugs.

Officers searched the vehicle and located marijuana, methamphetamine, illegal prescription pills and drug pipes.