A woman’s influence on local prairie style architecture

Marion Mahony presentation given at SJC Historical Society
Samantha May, Staff Writer

On Sunday, Aug. 20, historian Jerry DeMaagd highlighted architect Marion Mahony’s contributions to the development of prairie style architectural design in the Michiana and Midwest region during a presentation at the St. Joseph County Historical Society of Michigan building in downtown Three Rivers.
DeMaagd said prairie style architectural designs tend to be buildings “low to the ground, usually no more than two stories, [and sometimes with] low pitched roofs.”
Although the style is known to be associated with architect Frank Lloyd Wright, DeMaagd said Marion Mahoney also influenced the style, especially within the Midwest region.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.
 

