Woman’s Club hosts annual Bridge Walk

THREE RIVERS — For those who wanted to walk a bridge — or 11 — on Labor Day and not travel to the hustle and bustle of St. Ignace, Mich., a local alternative was available in Three Rivers.

On Monday, the Three Rivers Woman’s Club hosted its ninth annual Historic Three Rivers Labor Day Bridge Walk. Starting at Scidmore Park at the Farmer’s Market, the walk showcased 11 locations with bridges around Three Rivers, from as north as the newly-remodeled bridge on East Hoffman Street to as south as the bridge on East Broadway Road.

Four trails were available to walkers, each of various lengths. The shortest one, the Memory Isle Trail, lasted a mile and a half, with a stop at seven different locations, including the new bridge in progress down at Memory Isle Park. The South Main trail lasted just over two miles, and had stops at eight different locations, and one of two to feature the South Main Street bridge.