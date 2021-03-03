Wizard of Oz selected as Water Festival theme

THREE RIVERS — Get out your ruby red slippers, because the Three Rivers Water Festival will travel to the Land of Oz for its 64th edition this summer.

After considering several options, the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced in a release Monday the theme for this year’s Water Festival: “The Wizard of Oz,” with the tagline, “There’s no place like home!”

Chamber President and CEO Christy Trammell said in the release the theme “really resonated with” board members, “as we all feel like our community is a special place.” Trammell also said board members felt the theme “is familiar to most, which would allow participants in the parade to come up with some creative entries.”

“We hope the community enjoys this year’s theme and comes out to celebrate this year’s Water Festival with us,” Trammell said.

This year’s Water Festival will be the first since the first-ever cancellation of the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run from noon on Thursday, June 17 through Saturday evening, June 19.

Area residents are encouraged to watch for more details about the annual event as the Festival approaches. More updates will be made available at the Three Rivers Water Festival Facebook page, as well as at www.trchamber.com.

