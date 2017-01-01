Wilson wins SJC Bar Association Liberty Bell Award

CENTREVILLE — Retired probation officer Steve Wilson, the longest serving probation officer in St. Joseph County, was named the 2017 St. Joseph County Bar Association Liberty Bell Award winner Monday in Centreville.

Wilson served 37 years in St. Joseph County, until his retirement on April 28.

“Steve has gone from the lock them up days to the days of rescuing people and helping them make better lives,” District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey Middleton said.

After graduating from Michigan State in 1976, Wilson was hired by the Michigan Department of Corrections. He served three years in Sanilac County, before transferring to St. Joseph County.

Wilson was assigned to the division dealing with criminal sexual conduct offenders. In recent years, he became the designated probation agent to all the specialty courts, specifically with those dealing with substance abuse and addiction.

