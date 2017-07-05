Wildlife rehabilitator speaks at Constantine Middle School

Patty Kloosterman, a wildlife rehabilitator, talked about her job on Tuesday, May 9 in Clint Fund’s science class at Constantine Middle School.

Kloosterman has worked as a rehabilitator for six years. She and her husband own and operate The Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation facility in Mendon.

“Wildlife rehabilitation is the process of providing aid to injured, orphaned, displaced or distress wild animals in such a way that they may survive when released in their native habitats. You could get a phone call asking for assistance from 9-1-1, the DNR or Central Dispatch in the middle of the night,” she said.

“It’s important to avoid imprinting them, getting them too cozy with their surroundings, because the DNR may have to euthanize them. We want them all released back to the wild.”

