Wildcats pummel Rams, 54-0

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers put on an offensive fireworks display against a depleted South Haven Rams football team at Armstrong Field Friday.

The hometown Wildcats rolled out to a 47-0 halftime lead and coasted to an eventual 54-0 Wolverine Conference victory.

In other Wolverine Conference games Friday, Edwardsburg blasted Plainwell 44-20, Dowagiac beat Sturgis 40-18, Vicksburg got by Paw Paw 21-12 and Allegan beat Ostego 20-7.

Three Rivers put up 30 of its points in the first quarter.

Jalen Heivilin, Three Rivers’ junior quarterback, opened the scoring for the ‘Cats with a one-yard sneak. Bryce Morlan added the first of his seven PATs on the night.

South Haven’s Jaylin Fox intercepted a Heivilin pass on Three Rivers’ next offensive possession.

The Rams’ excitement was short-lived, however, as the Wildcat defense tackled Rams’ quarterback Charles Soristo in the end zone on the ensuing play for a safety and a 9-0 lead.

Jett Haifley fielded the ensuing kickoff and weaved his way through several Ram defenders and raced 70 yards for another Wildcat TD with 5:57 left in the period and a 16-0 advantage.

Nolan Mark made it 23-0 with a six-yard TD burst with 3:29 left.

Zac Meyer caught a 44-yard scoring toss from Heivilin for the final Wildcat TD of the period.

Three Rivers added 17 points in the second quarter.

The first three came on a 36-yard field goal attempt by Morlan that sailed through the uprights. Heivilin then tossed a 39-yard scoring toss capped the first-half scoring for the ‘Cats by dashing three yards to pay dirt.

Jensin Blyly sprinted 14 yards for another Three Rivers TD with 6:57 left in the third quarter and a 54-0 advantage.

Three Rivers outgained South Haven 384-54 in total yardage.

Heivilin finished the night 6-of-7 for 202 yards passing with one interception.

Charvat caught two passes for 102 yards. Meyer had three catches for 75 and Morlan one for 25.



