Wildcat tennis team finishes in two-way tie for sixth at regionals

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ tennis team ended its season hosting the Division 3 regional tennis tournament Thursday.

Scott Turner’s Wildcats tied for sixth place with Marshall with five points. Sturgis won the tournament with 26 points and qualified its team for state. Second-place Battle Creek Harper Creek also qualified with its second-place finish of 18 points.

At No. 1 singles, Tyler Seifert of Three Rivers lost to Joe Wynes of Sturgis 0-6, 0-6.

At No. 2 singles, Jacob Turner of Three Rivers beat Kyle Liggett of Battle Creek Pennfield 6-3, 6-2, before losing to Connor Seifert of Vicksburg 1-6, 0-6.

At No. 3 singles, Calvin Trammell of Three Rivers defeated Pennfield’s Jacob Jones 6-3, 6-0. Trammell lost to Nicholas Ledesma 2-6, 1-6.

At No. 4 singles, Tim Lingk of Three Rivers defeated Chase Lotsbaich of Niles 6-2, 6-1. Lingk lost to Hersh Vakaria 2-6, 5-7.

At No. 1 doubles, Dhruvil Patel and Colby Hartzell of Three Rivers lost to Ben Lovett and Johnny Bybee 0-6, 4-6.

At No. 2 doubles, Three Rivers’ Lars Lund and Lennard Wrigge were defeated by Jesse Pattison and Ethan Pattison from Sturgis 1-6, 0-6.

At No. 3 doubles, Three Rivers’ Dan Waltz and David Green fell to Will Huepenbecker and Shea Morgan 0-6, 2-6.

Three Rivers did not have a No. 4 doubles team.

