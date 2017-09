Wildcat tennis falls to Cardinals

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ tennis team dropped a 6-2 non-conference decision at home Wednesday against the Coldwater Cardinals.

At No. 1 singles, Tyler Seifert of Three Rivers lost to Noah Waterbury 0-6, 4-6. At No. 2, Jacob Turner of Three Rivers earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kyle Krzyzawski. At No. 3, Calvin Trammell of Three Rivers lost to Alec Kiplinger 4-6, 5-7. At No. 4, Tim Lingk of Three Rivers defeated Joe Hicks 6-4 6-0.



