Wildcat freshmen victorious at Plainwell

PLAINWELL — The Three Rivers freshman football team defeated host Plainwell 21-7 Wednesday.

Aiden Gidley’s eight-yard touchdown pass to Riley Mark and Landon McKenzie’s PAT gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 9:52 left in the second quarter.

Gidley completed an 18-yard scoring pass to Jeremy Adams to give Three Rivers a 13-0 lead at halftime, after McKenzie’s PAT failed.

Cody Yoder hauled in a 35-yard TD pass from Gidley with 8:41 left in the third quarter. Adams added the conversion run for a 21-0 Wildcats’ lead.

Plainwell scored on a three-yard run and added the PAT with 2:04 left in the final stanza.

Plainwell outgained Three Rivers 206-192 in total yardage.

Gidley completed 9-of-12 passes for 151 yards and three TDs with one interception.

Adams caught two passes for 34 yards. Sam Myers added two catches for 32 yards and Mark caught two balls for 25 yards.

McKenzie and Ethan Crooks had six tackles each for Three Rivers on defense. Gidley added five stops and Myers had four.