Wildcat bowlers collect easy wins

KALAMAZOO — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ bowling teams opened their season on Saturday at Eastland Bowl in Kalamazoo against Plainwell in the Southwest Michigan Bowling Conference.

The Three Rivers boys team earned a 28-2 win over Plainwell.

Mitchell Leveck finished with a score of 202 to lead Three Rivers. Wyatt Mains finished with 190 followed by Tyler Mohney with 187.

Three Rivers was also victorious over Plainwell 23-7 in the girls’ meet.

Leading the Lady Cats was Breanna Roberts with a 184. Madison Smith posted a 142 followed by Amy Jo Tavernier and Chloe Hewitt with a score of 110.

