Wildcat baseball team holds Trivia Night Fundraiser

THREE RIVERS – Members of the Three Rivers community came out to A Place in Time on Saturday, March 2, to support the Three Rivers High School baseball team at their second annual Trivia Night competition.

Money raised from the event went to help the team buy new equipment for the upcoming season.

“Last year, we bought a new batting practice shell, so it’s equipment that we can use to train our athletes and give them the best opportunity to succeed on the field,” Wildcats manager Nick Hartman said.

The second-year manager said the event is a fun night for the community to get together and help support the team.



