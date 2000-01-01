Home / Home

Wildcat 5K raises over $2,000

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Middle School’s inaugural Wildcat 5K and Fun Walk raised over $2,000 toward its newly formed Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) on Sunday.
Seventy runners, including community members, staff, parents, and students, participated in the PTO’s first fundraising event.
“There hasn’t been a PTO before, so the money will support student, staff and families. The PTO will decide on its distribution,” Ashlee Huyck, PTO member and founder, said.
As a former trustee on the Hoppin Elementary School’s PTO, Huyck said she was interested in continuing family involvement at the middle school. Now in the start of the middle school PTO’s first year, it has about 10 members and is growing.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here