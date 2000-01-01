Wildcat 5K raises over $2,000

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Middle School’s inaugural Wildcat 5K and Fun Walk raised over $2,000 toward its newly formed Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) on Sunday.

Seventy runners, including community members, staff, parents, and students, participated in the PTO’s first fundraising event.

“There hasn’t been a PTO before, so the money will support student, staff and families. The PTO will decide on its distribution,” Ashlee Huyck, PTO member and founder, said.

As a former trustee on the Hoppin Elementary School’s PTO, Huyck said she was interested in continuing family involvement at the middle school. Now in the start of the middle school PTO’s first year, it has about 10 members and is growing.

