The Detective (Olga Brezden) interviews Cliff Barnes (Bob Gearhart) and “Digger” Barnes (Joyce Kagy) during the Three Rivers Eagles #2303’s well-attended murder mystery dinner, “Who Really Shot JR Ewing?” on Saturday, April 8. Pictured in back are Lucy Ewing (Toniesha Smith), Harriet the maid (Cheri Evans, hidden), Marcel the gardener (Ervan Taylor), Jock Ewing (Al Miracle), Gary Ewing (Joe Frederick), Miss Ellie Ewing (Violet Skrzypek), Pamela Ewing (Maxine Kennedy), Bobby Ewing (Mac Kennedy). As it turned out, Gary Ewing did the deed, to prevent JR from changing his life insurance so that JR’s wife — whom Gary loved — would not receive it. Taylor and Brezden won in audience voting for best actor and actress; money from the dinner and silent auction benefited the Kidney Foundation.

