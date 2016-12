Rudolph (parapro Stephanie Allen) and Santa (principal Ben McIntyre) greeted surprised Andrews Elementary students as they came to school on Friday, Dec. 23, a half day and the last before holiday break. Music played as children and adults snapped photos and waved. Some wondered aloud how the pair got up there. Here, kindergartener Elijah Hale notices them while walking by with great-grandmother Olivia Abayomi of Three Rivers.