Whitmer visits Park Elementary for National Reading Month

THREE RIVERS – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Park Elementary in Three Rivers on Monday in honor of National Reading Month.

Michigan’s newly elected governor read four books to Ms. Cindy Hetmansperger’s first grade class, including “Pig the Pug,” “Elmer,” “Touch the Brightest Star,” and “The Teddy Bear.” Whitmer spent the better part of an hour reading to and fielding questions from an enthusiastic group of children.

“My name is Gretchen Whitmer, I am the governor of the State of Michigan,” Whitmer told students Monday. “We’ve had 49 governors, I’m the 49th governor of our state. I came today because March is a special month where we recognize reading. March is Reading Month, so I’m trying to make sure I come to schools and do some reading with students, and remind you how important it is that you read even when you’re not at school.”

