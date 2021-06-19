Whitehouse building to potentially receive redevelopment

THREE RIVERS — A downtown building that some consider an eyesore in the Three Rivers community could be getting a facelift in the next few years.

During Tuesday’s Three Rivers City Commission meeting, a resolution was placed on file for 30 days for the sale of the historic Whitehouse building at 111 S. Main St. to Jamie Clark of Clark Logic for $1 for the purposes of redevelopment.

City Manager Joe Bippus said Clark, who has purchased several buildings in the area over the last few years for redevelopment purposes such as the Maple Lane Plaza, has plans for the building to become downtown apartments. The building, which formerly housed Whitehouse Manufacturing back in the day, has sat vacant for much of the last few decades, but has been considered in that time for multiple redevelopment projects that did not come to fruition.

“He’s willing to take the risk, and he has enough infrastructure now behind him, meaning people and equipment and resources and experiences, he knows what he’s getting into,” Bippus said.

According to background information on the request, Clark previously had an architect review the facility and draw up some plans for an apartment building at the site a few years ago. The city and Clark would need to discuss a development agreement for the project that includes a timeframe to repair the exterior of the building, as well as come up with a lease agreement or access agreement for the parking lot behind the building.

If a redevelopment plan is approved for the building within two years of the sale’s closing, any project undertaken would have to begin no later than a year after the plan is approved by the Three Rivers Planning Commission.

Third District Commissioner Chris Abel praised Clark for wanting to take on such a project.

“I think it’s great Jamie is doing this to help the city as well as to expand the downtown area,” Abel said.

In other business…

* Commissioners adopted a resolution to rename Hov Aire Drive on the east side of town to L Channey Drive. The street naming honors the late Rev. Luther Channey, the longtime pastor of the All Nations Temple Church of God in Christ who died in 2006 at age 70.

* Commissioners approved the first reading of a draft ordinance that would allow for mobile vending courts in the city for multiple food truck vendors to set up shop. The ordinance would allow for multiple food trucks and other mobile vending units in certain zoning districts, including B-2 districts, and would define and establish provisions for the units congregating on a single parcel.

* Commissioners approved a purchase order for $25,684 to Northern Constructions Services Corp. for an emergency valve replacement at Broadway Street and South Main Street. Work on the replacement is expected to be done in July.

