Whitehead, Park Twp. civil pretrial hearing adjourned

THREE RIVERS — The civil pretrial hearing scheduled in the Garold Whitehead vs. Park Township case scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 24 in St. Joseph County Circuit Court has been adjourned.

A settlement conference has been scheduled for Aug. 15 at 1 p.m.

Whitehead, former chairperson of the Park Township Zoning Board of Appeals, filed a complaint in St. Joseph County Circuit Court last August for quo warranto relief against Park Township and Park Township Supervisor Joseph Eichorn. Whitehead claims the Zoning Enabling Act, local ordinance 602.1, the Open Meetings Act and other statutes were violated when he was removed as chairperson of the ZBA on July 19, 2018.

