White Pigeon native releases first book

After 10-plus years in the making, Laura Kemp of White Pigeon released her first book, Evening in the Yellow Wood, the first book in a series of three.

The “paranormal mystery” is based on summers spent up north at Roger’s City, Mich., Kemp said. The “deep dark woods” and Native American culture in the “isolated” city of Roger’s City blends together with Kemp’s interest in magic and paranormal activites, and comes to life in the pages of her first book.

“It is very excited to be able to hand people something — a physical copy of what has been in my head and on my computer for so long,” she said.

The following two paragraphs are a synopsis of Evening in the Yellow Wood…

“Abandoned by an eccentric father on the eve of her twelfth birthday, Justine Cook has lived with her fair share of unanswered questions. Now, ten years later she leaves her life in southern Michigan and heads north to the mysterious town of Lantern Creek after seeing his picture in a local newspaper. Once there, she discovers her father had been leading a double life and meets the autistic brother she never knew — a young man who is mute but able to read her mind.”

When a local girl who looks like Justine is mysteriously murdered, she joins forces with sheriff's deputy Dylan Locke to capture the killer. But the more they dig for clues to the past, the closer they come to discovering a secret someone will kill to protect. As Justine begins to show signs of supernatural power, she realizes she is the only one who can stop an immortal enemy that has hunted her family for generations.”

Kemp, a teacher at the White Pigeon Middle School, said she has always enjoyed writing even before earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from Western Michigan University. Her short fiction and poetry have been published in Chicken Soup for the Soul, Word Riot, Tonopalah Review, SaLit and SLAB: Sound and Literary Art Book. “The Pursuit of Happiness,” a short story she wrote while at WMU, was chosen as a finalist in the Trial Balloon Fiction Contest.

The second book in the series is still in the making. Kemp said it is nearly 3/4 complete.

Evening in the Yellow Wood is avilable for purchase at Lowry’s Bookstore and online at Amazon in Kindle and paperback form. Copies are also available to read at the White Pigeon, Constantine, and Sturgis libraries

Book signings and meet-and-greets are scheduled throughout the county in the following months. Her next scheduled event is on Thursday, Jan. 17 at the White Pigeon Library at 5 p.m.

Laura loves to connect with readers on her blog: laurakemp.author@wordpress.com (Sea Legs on Land), as well as on Facebook, Twitter (@LKempWrites) and Instagram. (lkempwrites)(woodys_book_tour).

