White Pigeon Library reveals remodeled children’s room

WHITE PIGEON — The community gathered at the White Pigeon Township Library on Saturday, Jan. 6 to celebrate the revealing of the remodeled children’s room, after being closed since mid-October.

Previously, the walls of the Kathryn Kistler Children’s Room were painted the same moss green color as the rest of the library, with a limited amount of games for the children. With the addition of bright colored walls and decorations, a variety of books for children to preteen and an imagination play area which includes a children’s wooden kitchenette and a clothes rack filled with outfits ranging from a firefighter to a nurse, Library Director Perri Saunders said the finished project “brings the children’s room to light.”

“Before we thought the children’s room was not up to par. It was outdated and had adult colors. It looked like an adult room. I think now it’s definitely well-suited as a children’s room,” Saunders said.

The library board approved to remodel the children’s room two years ago, and Saunders said staff members, employees from Arkos Design and the library board have been busy ever since.

“I want to thank the library board. They always have our backs and continue to try and better this wonderful establishment,” Saunders said. “(…) I also want to thank the staff, it was their inspiration and hard work that really moved the project forward. I appreciate the patience.”

Interior Designer at Arkos Design Sally Anglemyer said the library board met with the design team about two or three times in order to plan for the project. The goal was to remove the “outdated” color theme and also separate the younger children and the “preteens.” The wooden kitchenette and clothes rack sit on one side of the room, while a lounge area sits on the “preteen” side.

“The library has great staff involvement. They are really looking out for the community’s needs in a responsive and positive way,” Anglemyer said.

The renovation project cost $70,000 and came from the library’s building improvement fund. Saunders said she hopes the exciting new children’s room will assist in early literacy encouragement, which includes the winter ready reading program offered at the library.

