White Pigeon grad in race for top spot in MI GOP

EAST LANSING — Scott Hagerstrom, a 1987 White Pigeon High School graduate, is seeking the chairmanship of the Michigan Republican Party. Either he or Ron Weiser of Ann Arbor will be chosen in Feb. 11 balloting.

“I’d like to empower the grassroots and have an organization really run from the bottom up,” he said in an interview Tuesday, Jan. 17. His focus is on limited government, economic prosperity, bringing back jobs to Michigan and increasing wages.

He recently had a highly successful venture as Michigan state director for the Donald Trump campaign. Trump’s win was the first victory for a Republican presidential candidate in a Michigan general election since 1988.

Hagerstrom’s interest in politics was fostered by his government class in White Pigeon, he said, adding that three summers of detasseling corn taught him the value of hard work and allowing people to keep more of what they earn.

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.