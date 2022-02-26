White Pigeon amends code enforcement ordinance

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s Village Council approved a slight but notable change to a code enforcement ordinance during their meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The ordinance, listed as Ordinance 22-02-01, amends the village’s State Construction Code Administration and Enforcement Ordinance to specifically identify the International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) in the ordinance as a set of provisions the village can administer and enforce. The IPMC establishes minimum requirements for the maintenance of existing buildings, and is used by a number of municipalities in the county.

The timing of the change coincides with a legal case currently in St. Joseph County 3B District Court about citations given to the Tasty Nut Shop building under the original ordinance, Ordinance 17-03-15, which did not explicitly list the IPMC. A hearing was held on the matter on Feb. 4, and is due to be back in court on Wednesday, March 23 at 1 p.m. for a half-day formal hearing. Zoning Administrator Doug Kuhlman told councilmembers that the attorney for the building’s owner is looking to file a motion to “quash” citations given to the owner under the ordinance.

“The indication is that the ordinance that I have given you tonight, he’s indicating that our ordinance mentions the state construction code and that the International Property Maintenance Code which we wrote the citation under is not part of the state construction code,” Kuhlman said. “I dispute that; our attorneys are extremely comfortable that we are covered under the state construction code.”

Kuhlman added he has “very, very, very, very little concern” about the village’s standing in the case, and that what the owner’s attorney is arguing is that because the IPMC isn’t in the ordinance, the ordinance doesn’t apply to the citation given out. However, Kuhlman insisted in an interview following the meeting that the move is not a “backdoor.”

“We’re not doing this to backdoor, our case is rock-solid even if we didn’t do this,” Kuhlman said.

During discussion, Kuhlman noted that a Notice of Municipal Conditions was filed on the buildings’ deeds back on Dec. 7. He then mentioned the Union Hall Building Restoration Committee – which he dubbed a “self-proclaimed committee” – that is looking to buy the property from the current owners once their 501(c)3 non-profit is established and restore the building, noting that there are a number of steps that need to be taken to transfer the property due to the Notice filed.

“Just because they transfer the property doesn’t mean our case is closed, doesn’t mean we start over, it means that whoever accepts the property accepts that knowing there’s a problem with the property and they’re going to accept the responsibility in any enforcement,” Kuhlman said. “Don’t be concerned that if it changes ownership that our case goes out the window, it’s not. This document specifically covers that if it transfers ownership, they inherit what’s coming down the pipe.”

With the new ordinance, the old ordinance from 2017 was repealed. This kind of language, where all ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with a new ordinance is repealed, is standard for any new ordinances in any municipality.

In other business…

The council heard a report from Ken Jones of Jones Petrie Rafinski giving an update on the village’s water project, as well as suggestions about updating the village’s Comprehensive Plan and consideration of a Downtown Development Authority for the village.

The council approved a pay raise for the village’s police department by $2, and then having the pay go up 3 percent over the next three years.

The council approved a $55,000 quote for a 2022 Ford F250 truck for the Department of Public Works.

