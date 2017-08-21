Where will you be on Monday, August 21, 2017?

THREE RIVERS — President of the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society, Richard Bell, educated a group at the Three Rivers Public Library on Friday, July 21, about how the solar eclipse forms, what to view during the eclipse, and the safety precautions to keep in mind when doing so.

This year, a total solar eclipse will form throughout the United States on August 21. Bell said you don’t want to miss this because the next one will take place in April of 2024, and during that time, clouds will make the eclipse difficult to see.

“The solar eclipse is a fully immersive experience. You see it, you hear it, and you feel it on your skin. Again, it is like no experience you’ll ever have. It is like the whole world around you turns into this odd, alien landscape,” Bell said.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon casts a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the sun’s light in some areas.

During the “solar corona,” the sun is completely blocked by the moon and Bell said that is what people come to see. The air gets slightly chilled, the moon’s shadow is projected into the sky, the sunset appears over the entire horizon, and, he said, if you listen hard enough, you can hear the confusion coming from the animal life.

During the quick transition from light to dark then back to light again, while the sun passes through the moon’s shadow, Bell said sometimes nocturnal animals, like owls, will come out and hoot, while the singing song birds will think it is time for bed.

Unfortunately, Bell said Three Rivers is not the place to experience the eclipse in its entirety. Bell is traveling to Wyoming for his viewing party.

