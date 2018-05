Where to vote on Election Day around St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8 at the following locations:

• Burr Oak Township — Township Hall at 208 Front St.

• Colon Township — Township Hall at 132 N. Blackstone Ave.

• Constantine Township — Township Hall at 165 Canaris

• Fabius Township — Township Hall at 13108 Broadway

• Fawn River Township — Township Hall at 70673 Kime Rd.

• Florence Township — Township Hall at 64010 Burgener Rd.

• Flowerfield Township — Township Hall at 12020 M-216

• Leonidas Township — Township Hall at 53312 Fulton Rd.

• Lockport Township — Township Hall at 58982 Holtom Rd.

• Mendon Township — Township Hall at 136 W. Main St.

• Mottville Township — Township Hall at 68596 Thomas St.

• Nottawa Township — Township Hall at 112 S. Clark St.

• Park Township — Township Hall at 53640 Parkville Rd.

• Sherman Township — Township Hall at 64962 Balk Rd.

• Sturgis Township — Township Hall at 26015 W US 12

• White Pigeon Township — Township Hall at 16975 US 12

• City of Sturgis — Sturges Young Auditorium at 201 N. Nottawa Rd.

• City of Three Rivers — Riverside Church at 207 E. Michigan Ave.