When should you call 9-1-1?

Hoppin Elementary first-graders (from left) Renna Caswell, Kamelia Wood, Destiny Schlosser and Landon Edwards work together on a “9-1-1 Quiz” brought by Angie Guthrie, dispatch supervisor from St. Joseph County E-911 Central Dispatch, to the school Tuesday, March 14. She provided the children with a number of activity stations, including one where they could make a practice call to “9-1-1” (with a pre-recorded dispatcher voice), one where they could match up an incident with whether or not it was appropriate to call 9-1-1, and one where they role-play emergency and non-emergency situations.