When corn companies compete, the food bank wins

CONSTANTINE — Employees at DuPont Pioneer and Monsanto seed corn companies in Constantine recently held a friendly competition with each other to see who could collect the most items for the food pantry at Messiah Lutheran Church in Constantine. This year Pioneer collected the most items: 1,480 pounds of items, versus 1,220 pounds of items collected by Monsanto. Employees delivered what they had collected to the pantry on Thursday, Feb. 16. Collections were coordinated by Rachel Alger, a labor coordinator at Pioneer, and Stella Garcia, a production manager at Monsanto.

Krull said, “It is a fun and friendly competition and the food bank wins. It always feels good to help the community.”

Garcia also said the competition is fun.

“It is fun for the companies but it also brings our employees and growers together because our growers participate, plus we like to help our community,” she said.

Sue Outman, director at the pantry said, “I am thrilled. We have bare spots on the shelves and this definitely will help.”

Outman said she receives a lot of donations around Christmas, but by the time February arrives, supplies habitually run low.

The number of people picking up food at the pantry is a little lower than usual right now, but she has served up to 60 clients a month.

“It’s supposed to be an emergency situation. I’ve had clients ‘tear up’ because they were grateful. I had a couple of Vietnam vets come in and they hated to ask for help but that’s what we’re here for. Some clients come back, once they get back on their feet and say they want to help. Clients with gardens bring us produce. One woman brought us watermelons. She felt good about that,” Outman said.

The pantry is for residents of Constantine. It is open from 9-11 a.m. on Thursdays. Proof of residency, such as a utility bill must be presented on the initial visit.

